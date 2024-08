Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett represented True Wind Capital Management in connection with its affiliate’s tender offer to acquire up to 19% of Sun Corp. for an aggregate purchase price of 23.3 billion Japanese yen ($161 million). The Simpson Thacher team that included partners Naveed Anwar, Atif Azher and Jonathan Stradling. Counsel information for Nagoya, Japan-based Sun Corporation was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 26, 2024, 1:12 PM