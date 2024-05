Corporate Deal

SVB Financial Group announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which a newly created entity affiliated with Pinegrove Capital Partners will acquire SVB Capital. SVB Financial was represented by Sullivan & Cromwell. Los Angeles-based Pinegrove Capital was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The team included partners Neil Goldman, Andrew Parlen and Kenneth M. Schneider.

Banking & Financial Services

May 06, 2024, 3:21 PM

