Corporate Deal

Disaster response and recovery firm Lemoine announced that it has acquired emergency fuel and water supplier Macro Companies. Financial terms were not disclosed. Lafayette, Louisiana-based Lemoine was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner Bill Benitez. Counsel information for Macro Companies, which is based in Broussard, Louisiana, was not immediately available.

Business Services

February 22, 2023, 10:27 AM