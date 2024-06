Corporate Deal

Waterland Private Equity has agreed to purchase the dacoso group, an IT network integrator and provider of data security in the DACH region. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bussum, The Netherlands-based Waterland is advised by a Hengeler Mueller team that includes partners Hendrik Bockenheimer, Henning Hilke and Alexander Nolte. Counsel information for Langen, Germany-based dacoso was not immediately available.

Technology

June 27, 2024, 10:32 AM