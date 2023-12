Corporate Deal

JFK NTO LLC, the developer of the new Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport, was counseled by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in a bond offering valued at an aggregate $2 billion. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partners Tomer Pinkusiewicz and Anita Girdhari.

December 08, 2023, 11:39 AM

