Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has guided the underwriters in Birkenstock Holding plc's initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares will begin trading on Oct. 11 under the symbol 'BIRK' for $46 per share. The Latham & Watkins team was led by New York-based partners Adam Gelardi, Marc Jaffe and Ian Schuman. Counsel information for Birkenstock Holding, based in Germany, was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 11, 2023, 12:04 PM

nature of claim: /