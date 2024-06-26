Corporate Deal

Electrical Components International Inc., a leading global supplier of electrical distribution systems, control box assemblies and other critical engineered components for diversified markets, announced its acquisition of Flex-Tec Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. St. Louis, Missouri-based Electrical was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team including partners Michael Bolotin, Simone Hicks and Katherine Taylor. Counsel information for Flex-Tec, based in Byromville, Georgia, was not available.

