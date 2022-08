Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett advised auto parts manufacturer Dorman Products Inc. in its acquisition of Super ATV LLC for $590 million in cash. Colmar, Pennsylvania-based Dorman was advised by a Simpson Thacher team led by partner Jakob Rendtorff. Counsel information for Super ATV, which is based in Madison, Indiana, was not immediately available.

Automotive

August 19, 2022, 3:15 PM