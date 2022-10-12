Corporate Deal

XBP Europe Inc., the European division of Exela Technologies Inc., a business process automation company, is going public via SPAC merger with CF Acquisition Corp. VIII. As a result of the merger, XBP Europe Holdings Inc. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $220 million. The transaction, announced Oct. 10, is expected to close sometime in the first half of 2023. Dublin-based XBP Europe is advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Maurice Lefkort. CF Acquisition, which is based in New York, is represented by Hughes Hubbard & Reed.

Technology

October 12, 2022, 10:29 AM