Curriculum Associates has agreed to acquire artificial intelligence-focused speech recognition platform SoapBox Labs in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Financial terms were not disclosed. North Billerica, Massachusetts-based Curriculum Associates was advised by a Simpson Thacher team including partners Atif Azher, Katherine Krause, Lori Lesser, Russell Light and Jeannine McSweeney. Counsel information for SoapBox, which is based in Dublin, was not immediately available.

December 01, 2023, 9:32 AM

