Alternative asset management firm Blue Owl Capital, together with Blue Owl's Real Estate Finance strategy have agreed to acquire Prima Capital Advisors for $170 million. The transaction, announced April 9, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. New York-based Blue Owl was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment funds partners Christopher Gandia and James Mayne. Prima Capital, which is based in New York, was represented by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and a Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel team.

April 10, 2024, 12:20 PM

