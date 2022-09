Corporate Deal

Hogan Lovells counseled JX Nippon Oil & Gas, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based natural resources group Eneos Holdings Inc., in connection with its acquisition of Petra Nova Parish Holdings, a carbon dioxide emissions project operator, for $3.6 million. The Hogan Lovells team was led by Houston-based partner David Locascio. Counsel information for Petra Nova was not immediately available.

Energy

September 16, 2022, 9:23 AM