Private equity firm TZP Group has placed strategic investments in Break the Floor Productions and Star Dance Alliance to create Dance One Holdings in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Herrick Feinstein. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based TZP Group was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Break The Floor, which is based in Los Angeles, was represented by a Herrick Feinstein team.

December 01, 2023, 10:11 AM

