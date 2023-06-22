Corporate Deal

Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc., owner, operator and franchisor of Checkers and Rally's restaurants, announced a recapitalization with its lenders that reduces its long-term funded debt from approximately $300 million to $75 million. Tampa, Florida-based Checkers was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Second lien lenders, including Arbour Lane Capital, Garnett Station Partners and Guggenheim Investments were represented by Paul Hastings; and a Ropes & Gray team led by partner Matthew Roose.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 22, 2023, 8:58 AM

nature of claim: /