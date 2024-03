Corporate Deal

Health care investment firm Patient Square Capital has agreed to serve as the 'stalking horse' bidder in connection with the court-supervised sale of biotechnology company NanoString Technologies for $220 million. Menlo Park, California-based Patient Square was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. NanoString, which is based in Seattle, was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 14, 2024, 10:48 AM

