Corporate Deal

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is advising video game and media company Embracer Group in its agreement to acquire the rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy and 'The Hobbit' from the Saul Zaentz Company. As a result of the transaction, Embracer will acquire the intellectual property catalogue and worldwide rights to motion pictures, video games and merchandising. Vienna-based Embracer was advised by a Skadden Arps team led by partners David Eisman and Glen Mastroberte. Saul Zaentz, which is based in Berkeley, California, was represented by Arnold & Porter.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 18, 2022, 6:33 PM