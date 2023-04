Corporate Deal

Revlon Inc. announced that its plan of reorganization was confirmed by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, allowing the company to proceed from bankruptcy in late April. Revlon will emerge as a private company with approximately $285 million in liquidity and will have eliminated more than $2.7 billion in debt. New York-based Revlon was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

April 05, 2023, 9:27 AM

