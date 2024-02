Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has advised BMO Capital Markets, Barclays, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Mizuho Securities USA, Societe Generale and TD Securities in the underwriting of a bond offering valued at an aggregate $1.6 billion. The issuance was announced Feb. 28 by Rosemead, California-based Southern California Edison Company. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Matthew Brigham, Elizabeth Dyer and Jeffrey Karpf.

Banking & Financial Services

February 29, 2024, 8:44 AM

nature of claim: /