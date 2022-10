Corporate Deal

Nava Health MD, an integrative medical practice, registered with the SEC on Oct. 26 for a $12 million IPO. The Columbia, Maryland-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Venable partner Eric Smith. The underwriters, led by WestPark Capital Inc., are represented by Manatt, Phelps & Phillips partners Veronica Lah and Thomas Poletti.

Health Care

October 28, 2022, 9:18 AM