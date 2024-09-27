Corporate Deal

An affiliate of Ares Management Corp. has agreed to acquire real estate asset management platform Walton Street Capital Mexico and certain of its affiliates in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins; Kirkland & Ellis; and Mayer Brown. The transaction, announced Sept. 26, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Ares Management was advised by Latham & Watkins. Walton Street Capital, which is based in Chicago, was represented by Mayer Brown and a Kirkland & Ellis team led by asset management M&A partners Michael Reeves, Jack Rossman and Florence Zhang.

September 27, 2024, 12:28 PM