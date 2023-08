Corporate Deal

Private equity investment firm FFL Partners has placed a growth investment in clinical research site platform Johnson County Clin-Trials. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based FFL Partners was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Eva Mak and Rodin Hai-Jew. Counsel information for Johnson County Clin-Trials, which is based in Lenexa, Kansas, was not immediately available.

