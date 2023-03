Corporate Deal

Squire Patton Boggs advised Aliter Capital on the sale of Ipsum Group Limited to IK Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Squire Patton team included partners Rob Elvin, James Fitzgibbon, Paul Mann and Mark Simpson. Counsel information for IK Partners was not immediately available.

March 17, 2023, 1:14 PM

