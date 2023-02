Corporate Deal

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc., an air, fuel, hydraulic and lube filtration designer and manufacturer, registered with the SEC on Feb. 21 for an initial public offering. The Nashville, Tennessee-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Baker McKenzie partner Mark Mandel. The underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase, are represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Lesley Peng and Roxane Reardon.