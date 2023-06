Corporate Deal

PG&E was counseled by Hunton Andrews Kurth in a bond offering valued at an aggregate $2.5 billion. Davis Polk & Wardwell advised underwriters Barclays, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase. The Davis Polk team included partners Marcel Fausten, Corey Goodman and Michael Kaplan.

June 07, 2023, 6:44 AM

