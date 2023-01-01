Corporate Deal

AstraZeneca plc has agreed to acquire CinCor Pharma Inc. for $1.8 billion. The transaction, announced Jan. 9, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Cambridge, United Kingdom-based AstraZeneca was advised by a Covington & Burling team led by partner Mike Riella. CinCor, which is based in Waltham, Massachusetts, was represented by Cooley. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom represented Centerview Partners, which acted as financial adviser to CinCor. The Skadden Arps team includes Boston-based partners Laura Knoll and Graham Robinson.