Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. with participation from GCM Grosvenor have placed an investment in renewable energy developer Arevia Power in a deal guided by Amis, Patel & Brewer; Allen & Overy; and Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based KKR was advised by Amis Patel. Arevia Power, which is based in Redwood City, California, was represented by a Willkie Farr team including partners Jorge Kamine, Russ Pinillis, Alexander Ryan and Scott Thompson. Allen & Overy counseled Chicago-based GCM Grosvenor.

Banking & Financial Services

August 24, 2022, 8:11 AM