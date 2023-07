Corporate Deal

EQT fund, BEPA Private Equity Fund VIII, has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in India-based infertility clinics operator Indira IVF Hospital Private Ltd. from TA Associates. Financial terms were not disclosed. BPEA EQT was advised by JSA. Counsel information for Indira was not immediately available.

Health Care

July 31, 2023, 7:35 AM

