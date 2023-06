Corporate Deal

Chemours has agreed to sell glycolic acid business for $137 million in cash to PureTech Scientific Inc., a company founded and backed by Iron Path Capital. Wilminton, Delaware-based Chemours was represented by Spilman Thomas & Battle. Iron Path, based in Nashville, Tennessee, was advised by McDermott Will & Emery.

June 02, 2023, 11:18 AM

