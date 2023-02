Corporate Deal

Salesfive GmbH, a Salesforce consultancy firm, announced that it has acquired Integration Matters GmbH. Financial terms were not disclosed. Munich-based Salesfive was advised by a Norton Rose Fulbright team led by partner Bernd Dreier. Counsel information for Integration Matters, which is based in Hattingen, Germany, was not immediately available.

Technology

February 28, 2023, 8:27 AM