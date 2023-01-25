Corporate Deal

Sleep company Serta Simmons Bedding announced that most of its U.S. corporate entities have initiated a voluntary pre-arranged and court-supervised process under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The restructuring support agreement with key financial stakeholders will significantly reduce the company’s funded debt from approximately $1.9 billion to $300 million. Serta Simmons is advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher is representing the consenting creditors. Ropes & Gray is counseling Advent International Corp.

Investment Firms

January 25, 2023, 8:21 AM