Corporate Deal

Christie's has agreed to acquire international auction house Gooding & Co. The transaction, announced Sept. 12, is expected to close prior to the end of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Christie's was advised by Alston & Bird. Gooding & Co., which is based in Santa Monica, California, was represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team was led by Los Angeles-based partner Michael Kaplan.

Automotive

September 16, 2024, 1:22 PM