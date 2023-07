Corporate Deal

The Stephens Group announced that it has sold its CoreLink business, a spinal implant designer and manufacturer, to Zavation Medical Products. Financial terms were not disclosed. Little Rock, Arkansas-based the Stephens Group was advised by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. Counsel information for Zavation Medical, which is based in Flowood, Michigan, was not immediately available.

July 03, 2023, 9:45 AM

