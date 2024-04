Corporate Deal

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz has guided crude oil and petroleum products transportation provider International Seaways in connection with proposed changes to its board of directors. The company seeks to nominate Kristian K. Johansen and Darron M. Anderson for election as independent directors to the board. The Wachtell Lipton team included partners Nelson Fitts and John Robinson.

Transportation & Logistics

April 22, 2024, 10:58 AM

nature of claim: /