TPG Capital announced that it has secured $3.4 billion after announcing the close of its second technology-focused strategy fund, TPG Tech Adjacencies II. San Francisco-based TPG was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team including partners Elizabeth Dyer, Meyer Fedida, Maurice Gindi and Adrian Leipsic.

April 28, 2023, 8:20 AM

