Corporate Deal

A fund managed by BlackRock Global Infrastructure and Capital Power Investments have agreed to acquire operating power station Harquahala Generation Co. The transaction, announced Nov. 20, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based BlackRock was advised by Winston & Strawn and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Eli Hunt, Christopher May and Katy Lukaszewski. Counsel information for Harquahala Generation, which is based in Tonopah, Arizona, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

November 23, 2023, 10:56 AM

nature of claim: /