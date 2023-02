Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Craftsman Capital Partners has acquired MSB School Services, a K-12 special education software provider, in a deal guided by Winston & Strawn. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Craftsman Capital is advised by Winston & Strawn. Counsel information for MSB School Services, which is based in Austin, Texas, was not immediately available.

Education

February 09, 2023, 8:30 AM