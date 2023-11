Corporate Deal

Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc. was counseled by O'Melveny & Myers and Greenberg Traurig in a debt offering valued at $61 million. Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled underwriters JPMorgan Chase. The Davis Polk team included partners William Curran, James Florack, Eric McLaughlin, Byron Rooney and Zachary Zweihorn.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 13, 2023, 7:44 AM

