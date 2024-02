Corporate Deal

Stoic Holdings has agreed to sell Arctic Industries to private equity firm Kinzie Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Kinzie Capital was advised by a Jones Day team led by partners Denise Carkhuff and Rachel Rawson. Counsel information for Stoic Holdings, which is based in Denver, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 27, 2024, 11:56 AM

