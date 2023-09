Corporate Deal

Diamondback Energy Inc. and Five Point Energy LLC announced a joint venture agreement on Monday to create an independent water infrastructure platform in the Midland Basin. Midland, Texas-based Diamondback Energy turned to Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. Counsel information for Five Point Energy, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

September 12, 2023, 8:30 AM

