Skydance Media, a production company known for films such as Top Gun: Maverick, announced that it has secured $400 million in a strategic investment round led by KKR & Co., with participation from majority shareholders, the Ellison family, and existing investors RedBird Capital Partners and Tencent Holdings Ltd. Santa Monica, California-based Skydance was advised by Latham & Watkins. KKR, based in New York, was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Charles H. Googe, Jeffrey D. Marell and Sarah Stasny.

October 14, 2022, 6:59 AM