Gaming company Believer has secured $55 million in a Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. Hollywood, California-based Believer was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by Bay Area-based partners Greg Roussel and Mike Podolny. Counsel information for Lightspeed Venture, based in Menlo Park, California, was not immediately available.

March 10, 2023, 9:09 AM