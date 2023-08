Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell guided the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt issuance valued at $700 million. The issuance was announced Aug. 11 by Pittsburg, Pennsylvania-based Arsenal AIC Parent LLC. The notes come due 2030. The Davis Polk team was led by partners Hillary A. Coleman and Michael Kaplan.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 14, 2023, 12:55 PM

nature of claim: /