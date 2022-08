Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett counseled JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, acting as administrative agent, in connection with Peloton Interactive Inc.’s amended and restated $750 million initial term loan facility. The Simpson Thacher team was led by partner Patrick Ryan. Counsel information for Peloton Interactive, which is based in Yorkville, New York, was not immediately available.

August 24, 2022, 8:15 AM