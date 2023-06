Corporate Deal

Technology investment firm Bridge Growth Partners has agreed to sell performance analytics provider Accedian to Cisco. The transaction, announced June 21, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Accedian was represented by Stikeman Elliott and a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team including partners Howard Block and Adam Turteltaub. Counsel information for Cisco was not immediately available.

Technology

June 22, 2023, 10:18 AM

nature of claim: /