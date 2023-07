Corporate Deal

Private equity firm HC Private Investments announced that is has acquired QEI Inc., a turnkey automation systems provider, from the company’s former owner and CEO, Normand Lavoie. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based HC Private was advised by Winston & Strawn. Counsel information for QEI, which is based in Springfield, New Jersey, was not immediately available.

Business Services

July 28, 2023, 11:06 AM

