Kirkland & Ellis advised middle-market private equity firm Bertram Capital Management on the close of its fifth investment fund, Bertram Capital V L.P. The fund was oversubscribed and closed at $1.5 billion. The Kirkland team included partners Andrew Chan, Mary Kwan, Karin Orsic, Alpa Patel and Joel Peters-Fransen.

January 19, 2024, 2:36 PM

