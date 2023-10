Corporate Deal

Bird & Bird advised Paris-based Tilak Healthcare in closing a $10 million fundraising round. Investors included Cap Horn, Elaia Partners, Groupe Matmut, SWEN Capital Partners and iBionext. Partner Emmanuelle Porte led the Bird & Bird team. Elaia was guided by Jones Day partner Jean-Gabriel Griboul and Reed Smith partner Guilain Hippolyte.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 13, 2023, 3:11 PM

