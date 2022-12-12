Corporate Deal

Fashion apparel retailer Express Inc. and brand management firm WHP Global announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership to advance an omnichannel platform which is expected to accelerate long-term growth through the acquisition and operation of a portfolio of brands. Columbus, Ohio-based Express was counseled by Kirkland & Ellis. WHP Global, which is based in New York, was advised by a Goodwin Procter team led by partners R. Kirkie Maswoswe and Josh Zachariah.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 12, 2022, 11:37 AM