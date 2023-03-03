Corporate Deal

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. and Conduit Power, a portfolio company of Grey Rock Investment Partners, have agreed to form a joint venture that will own and operate Riley Permian's operations in Yoakum County, Texas. Knoxville, Tennessee-based Riley Exploration received counsel from a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Cyril Jones, Shubi Arora, R.J. Malenfant, Rahul Vashi and Patrick Moneypenny. Conduit Power, based in Houston, was represented by Locke Lord.

Energy

March 03, 2023, 8:42 AM