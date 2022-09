Corporate Deal

DiamondRock Hospitality Co., a real estate investment trust company, announced that it successfully refinanced its primary unsecured credit facility, increasing the total facility to $1.2 billion and extending the company's maturity schedule. Bethesda, Maryland-based DiamondRock is advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner David Drewes.

Real Estate

September 29, 2022, 9:11 AM